Kaleshwaram Probe: KCR to Appear Before PC Ghose Commission At BRK Bhavan

BRS supremo and former Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) appeared before the PC Ghose Commission on Wednesday for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

KCR left his Erravelli farmhouse earlier in the morning and will reach BRK Bhavan for the inquiry at 11:30 am.

Security was heightened around the BRK Bhavan, with a large contingent of police personnel deployed in the area. Roads leading to the building were closed to regular traffic, and only government employees were permitted entry. The heavy police presence, however, didn’t deter scores of BRS activists, whose gathering outside the venue led to a minor scuffle with law enforcement.

Nine senior BRS leaders — including Madhusudhan Chari, T. Harish Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, V. Ravichandra, RS Praveen Kumar, T. Padma Rao, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, C. Malla Reddy, and C. Laxma Reddy — were allowed to accompany the former Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLC K. Kavitha visited her father at the Erravelli farmhouse before his appearance. The meeting comes amid internal turbulence within the BRS, particularly amid speculation of a rift between Kavitha and her brother, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who is widely seen as KCR’s political heir.

Meanwhile, KTR and other senior leaders are expected to meet at former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s residence at the Adarshnagar MLA Quarters. The meeting is being viewed as a war-room huddle, with leaders monitoring the developments closely and expected to address the media later in the day.

KCR quenched Telangana's thirst with Kaleshwaram project: KTR

KTR took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to defend his father and lash out at the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of making baseless allegations regarding the Kaleshwaram project.

Crediting KCR with transforming Telangana's irrigation landscape, KTR wrote: “His story is History. He did a miracle that wasn’t possible for 60 years! He agitated for a separate state, a dream of millions of people. He quenched the thirst of Telangana with Kaleshwaram. One lifetime won’t be enough for small minds to comprehend the power of KCR!”

Taking direct aim at the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, he alleged that it was deriving "sadistic pleasure" by dragging KCR before investigative commissions.

“Not even a speck of his reputation will be tarnished. He will always be remembered as a brave man who risked his life for Telangana. You are all fools trying to block the sun with your palm!” he posted.

KTR also praised the Kaleshwaram project as a transformative effort that turned Telangana from a drought-prone region into a flourishing agrarian state: “From drought to dreams — Kaleshwaram turned Telangana from a parched land to the agrarian hub it is today.”

In a pointed jibe at the current regime, KTR wrote: “No matter how many lifetimes you take, you who carry bags (for others) will never understand the effort of a Bhagiratha.”

He concluded with a strong endorsement of his father’s legacy: “Telangana was achieved under KCR’s leadership, and made prosperous through Kaleshwaram. That is the unchangeable truth in history.”