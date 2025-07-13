July 14 Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Hyderabad Due To Bonalu 2025 Festival

July 14, 2025, Monday, marks holiday for Schools and colleges in parts of Secunderabad, Telangana. This is due to the famous Bonalu festival.

It can be noted that the schools will remain closed for three days from July 12 to 14, 2025, due to the Bonalu festival. The holiday schedule includes July 12 (Saturday), which is a regular second Saturday off, July 13 (Sunday), and July 14 (Monday), which has been officially declared a holiday by the government for educational institutions in Secunderabad.

The Bonalu festival began with the Lashkar Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad, held on the third Sunday of the Ashadha month. As part of the festivities, devotees offer traditional "bonas" to the goddess, who is worshipped in the form of Shakambari Devi. In view of these celebrations, schools and colleges will remain shut, giving students a three-day weekend.