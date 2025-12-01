IIT Hyderabad Half Marathon 2025 Draws 2,258 Runners, Showcases Spirit of Fitness and Innovation

The IIT Hyderabad campus buzzed with energy as the IITH Half Marathon 2025 brought together 2,258 runners, transforming the institute into a hub of athletic enthusiasm and community spirit. The event, organised by the IITH Runners Club, marked the second edition of the marathon and attracted participants from diverse backgrounds — students, faculty, alumni, corporate professionals, families and seasoned fitness enthusiasts from Telangana and neighbouring states.

Celebrated under the theme “Run to Inspire, Run to Innovate,” the marathon highlighted both physical endurance and the institute’s culture of creativity. The scenic yet challenging route that snaked through the IITH campus offered runners a memorable racing experience.

In the 21.1 km half marathon, Sunima Dila clinched the top spot in the women’s category, while Vipin Tyagi, a tech professional from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, won the men’s race. Tyagi recorded an impressive timing of 1 hour 33 minutes, making him the fastest runner of the event. Interestingly, both champions are from the technology sector—perfectly aligning with the marathon’s message of connecting innovation with fitness and community bonding.

The post-race ceremony was graced by Pavani Banoth, bronze medallist at the World Ability Sports Games, along with Additional Collector Sangareddy Chandrashekar Badugu, Sub-Collector Narayankhed Uma Harathi, Swan Turbine Services MD Satyanarayana Pothumarthi, and IITH Director Prof. B.S. Murty, who presented medals to the winners and participants.

The successful turnout reinforced IIT Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a host for major sporting events and highlighted the rising popularity of distance running in Telangana. IITH Runners Club has organised this marathon.