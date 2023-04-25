I Won’t Be Cowed Down By KCR Govt, Says YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila 

Hyderabad: Criticising the BRS government for putting her under house arrest, the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila said she will not be cowed down by the state government's shenanigans.

Sharmila was detained by the police while she was heading to the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak case. The visuals flashed on the TV channels showed the YSRTP leader purportedly pushing a policeman when the police personnel tried to stop her from proceeding to the SIT office. It may be noted here the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad is probing the TSPSC question paper leak case.

She was speaking to the reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday following her release from the Chanchalguda Jail after the Nampally Court granted her conditional bail.

“A tiger confined to the cage will not change. I am YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s daughter,” Sharmila asserted while continuing her attack on the BRS-led government.

"What happened yesterday was an atrocity. Once again, Telangana people have seen that KCR is a tyrant...Police didn't have an arrest warrant or a house arrest order...There were just two women officers and the rest were men," Sharmila told ANI.

The YSRTP president said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged anarchy will no longer be tolerated by the people. She clarified that she did not touch any police personnel. Sharmila accused the KCR of running a Taliban-like administration. She added that the policemen were reportedly acting as stooges of the Telangana chief minister and therefore they misbehaved with her mother Vijayamma when she went to Jubilee Hills police station to enquire about her.

