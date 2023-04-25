Three Choppers Stray Into No-fly Zone Over Tirumala Temple

Tirupati: Three helicopters were spotted straying into the no-fly zone over Tirumala temple or over the seven hills of Tirumala on Tuesday afternoon. It is reported that these choppers belong to the Indian Air Force (IAF). However, the Air Force has not confirmed it yet.

The purported choppers of IAF flew over Tirumala hills while going from Kadapa to Chennai. It may be recalled here the entry of the flying objects is restricted over the hill shrine.

