KTR Announces Telangana Statewide Padayatra to Strengthen BRS and Address Public Concerns

BRS Party Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has made a significant decision and is preparing for a statewide foot march (padayatra) across Telangana. In the "Ask KTR" campaign hosted on the platform X, he addressed a variety of questions from users, providing clarity on his upcoming padayatra.

KTR explained, "In response to the aspirations of our party workers, I will embark on a padayatra across the state. Telangana has suffered under Congress rule, and it’s unlikely that the state can recover from the damage caused by their governance. BRS will undoubtedly return to power."

This padayatra aligns with KCR's strategic planning, which has intensified after the party's recent setbacks in elections and the defection of several party representatives to Congress. KCR, the BRS chief, believes that unfulfilled promises from Congress are fueling public discontent and is devising a strategy aimed at securing victory in the upcoming elections. BRS insiders report that KCR recently made a key decision to bolster the party’s strength.

In an effort to rejuvenate BRS, which was twice voted to power due to its people-centric approach, KCR has laid out plans for KTR’s padayatra. Through this journey, KTR is expected to connect with the public across Telangana, understand their issues, and challenge the ruling party. Local leaders have been briefed on their roles for this initiative, and excitement is building within BRS ranks following KTR’s announcement in the Ask KTR campaign, signaling his imminent padayatra.

