Hyderabad's Worst Fire Accidents Since 2002: Shanti Fireworks to Gulzar House Tragedy

On Sunday, a tragic fire broke out in a four-story building at Gulzar House in Hyderabad's Old City, claiming the lives of 17 people. Surpassing the 2002 Shanti Fire Works disaster in terms of casualties, this incident has now become the deadliest fire in the city’s history. What makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking is that all the victims were from the same family. This devastating event has highlighted the urgent need for stronger fire safety measures across the city.

Major Fire Accidents in Hyderabad Since 2002

Hyderabad has seen numerous major fire accidents over the years. While many of these incidents have caused significant property damage, few have led to such severe loss of life. Here are some other notable fire accidents in the city:

1. Shanti Fire Works Accident (2002)

In October 2002, a fire broke out at the Shanti Fire Works shop in Osmanganj. The fire was reportedly caused by a thief named Maruthi Nayeem, who had come to rob the shop and set it on fire after finding no cash. The fire spread to a nearby lodge, where 12 people, including customers and staff, lost their lives. This was the deadliest fire accident in Hyderabad at the time.

2. Meena Jewellers Fire (2006)

In October 2006, a fire broke out during construction work at Meena Jewellers in Somajiguda. Migrant workers who had been hired for painting work were sleeping on the top floor. The fire, fueled by toxic gases from burning paints, resulted in the deaths of three workers.

3. Baba Nivas Apartment Fire (2012)

A fire broke out in Baba Nivas Apartment in Puppalguda on November 24, 2012. The fire killed eight people, but thanks to the efforts of the local watchman and the vigilance of nearby residents, 10 people were able to escape.

4. Attapur Industry Fire (2017)

In February 2017, a fire broke out at a small-scale cooler manufacturing industry in Attapur. Six migrant workers from Odisha lost their lives in this fire. This incident raised concerns about safety in small industries and the lack of proper fire safety equipment.

5. New Bhoiguda Fire (2022)

On February 23, 2022, a fire broke out in a scrap godown named Shravan Traders at New Bhoiguda. The fire resulted in the deaths of 11 migrant workers from Bihar. This incident shed light on the vulnerability of migrant workers in such hazardous working conditions.

6. Swapnalok Complex Fire (2023)

On May 16, 2023, a fire broke out in Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad. Six people, who were working at Vihan Direct Selling, a subsidiary of QNet, lost their lives. This incident once again highlighted the importance of fire safety in commercial complexes.

7. Bazarghat, Nampally Building Fire (2023)

On November 13, 2023, a fire broke out in a four-story building in Bazarghat, Nampally, due to a workshop fire on the ground floor. Nine people tragically lost their lives in this disaster.

The Need for Stricter Fire Safety Measures

These tragic incidents highlight the urgent need for more stringent fire safety measures across Hyderabad. Many of these fires occurred in commercial buildings that were either poorly equipped with fire safety equipment or lacked adequate monitoring. While residential buildings also need to meet fire safety standards, mixed-use buildings, which house both businesses and residences, should receive special attention.

Fire Safety in Commercial and Residential Buildings

Fire alarms and extinguishers are widely available at affordable prices, but their installation is still not universal across all buildings. Local authorities have urged citizens and property owners to prioritize the installation of these safety features, as well as emergency exits, to mitigate potential losses in the event of a fire. The increasing frequency of devastating fire accidents calls for immediate action. With stricter regulations, better enforcement, and heightened awareness, the risks associated with fire accidents can be reduced significantly.