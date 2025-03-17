Hyderabad's Hottest Day: Heatwave Continues to Grip Telangana

Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat has gripped Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana as heatwave conditions intensify across the state. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), multiple locations recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius between 8:30 AM on Sunday and 8:30 AM on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued an alert, urging the public to take necessary precautions against the heatwave. "This is the onset of a heatwave! We define a heatwave when the maximum temperature at a measuring station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains like Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, and 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas," stated IMD-Hyderabad Chief, Dr. K Nagaratna.

Hottest Areas in Telangana

Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district and Balanagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded the highest temperature in Telangana at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, Balanagar recorded a scorching 42.6 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Uppal at 42.3 degrees Celsius. Other high-temperature zones include:

Nampally: 41.4°C

Amberpet: 41.2°C

Other areas (Amberpet, Asifnagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Shaikpet, Marredpally, Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram (Patancheru), Serilingampally, Golconda, Musheerabad, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Saroornagar, and Hayathnagar) saw temperatures ranging between 40°C and 41°C.

Rising Temperatures Across Telangana

Several districts across Telangana also witnessed soaring temperatures:

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda recorded maximum temperatures between 41°C and 42°C.

Precautionary Measures Advised

With temperatures expected to remain high in the coming days, authorities are advising residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

