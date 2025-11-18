Hyderabad Women Journalists Lodge Complaint Over Online Abuse; CP Sajjanar Promises Swift Action

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday promised decisive action after a group of women journalists submitted a formal complaint highlighting a surge in targeted abuse, intimidation, and threatening content they’ve been receiving through digital platforms.

The complainants alleged that a network of online users, possibly operating in coordination, has been subjecting them to a barrage of vulgar comments, character assassination, and threats of violence, all designed to instil fear and hinder their ability to work freely. According to the journalists, these attacks are not isolated but appear to follow a calculated pattern.

They further expressed concern over the nature of the content being circulated, much of it laced with sexually explicit insults, communal hatred, and inflammatory rhetoric. The journalists believe the objective behind this abuse is to silence women in media and discourage independent reporting.

In their appeal to the Commissioner, the delegation called for a comprehensive investigation into the digital accounts responsible, urging that both legal steps and safety measures, online and offline, be put in place to protect those under threat. As evidence, the journalists presented a series of abusive videos and posts that have been making rounds on social media.

Assuring them of swift and appropriate action, Commissioner Sajjanar stated,

“We are taking this seriously. You’ll see results soon. Further details will be shared once action begins.”

The case has reignited ongoing concerns about the online safety of women professionals and the urgent need for stronger mechanisms to curb digital harassment.