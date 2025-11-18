Telangana Cold Wave: Why Sudden Dip in Temperatures? Here’s Explainer

Parts of Telangana are facing an unusually strong cold wave this season, with minimum temperatures dropping 2°C to 5°C below normal across many districts. Some areas like Adilabad have recorded temperatures between 9°C and 12 °C, significantly lower than usual for this time of year. The state meteorological department has flagged the cold-spell conditions as likely to persist for several more days.

Meteorologists attribute the cold wave primarily to a weak western disturbance interacting with dry continental air over the Deccan plateau. This interaction has led to clear night skies, inhibited surface heat build-up during the day and allowed rapid radiative cooling after sunset. The result is colder nights and early mornings, particularly in open rural and tribal regions where ground heat is lost faster.

Additionally, moisture-starved wind patterns from the northeast and minimal cloud cover have compounded the effect. Regions such as Adilabad, Nalgonda and Khammam have experienced sharp nighttime temperature falls, making the cold feel more intense for residents. The state’s health department has issued advisories, cautioning vulnerable groups including children under five, pregnant women and the elderly to take extra care.

For now, authorities are recommending warm clothing, avoiding outdoor activity between late night and early morning and maintaining indoor heating where possible. Farmers are also being warned about potential crop damage due to sudden temperature drops. The cold wave adds to the seasonal stress for the region and is expected to ease only once cloud cover increases or a new weather system brings moisture over the region.