Hyderabad-Vijayawada Six-Way Expressway To Be A Reality Soon?

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy on Saturday (May 3) announced that work is underway to develop a six-lane expressway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, significantly enhancing connectivity between the two major cities. According to reports, the Centre had given approval to upgrade the four-lane highway into a six-lane one. The move is expected to bring down road accidents on the stretch between Nalgonda, Suryapet and Nandigama.

He also revealed plans to construct new roads that will reduce travel time from Hyderabad to Srisailam, home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 18 Shakti Peethas, underlining the route’s religious and tourism significance.

Speaking at an event ahead of the Amberpet flyover inauguration, Reddy emphasized the crucial role of road infrastructure in attracting investment and driving regional development.

Highlighting the Central Government’s focus on improving connectivity, he noted that ₹1,26,485 crore has been invested over the past decade to strengthen road networks. In 2014, Telangana had only 2,500 km of National Highways; that number has more than doubled to 5,200 km, now covering 32 of the state’s 33 districts.

“The Centre is committed to building roads wherever there is traffic demand,” he said, stressing infrastructure as a national priority.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the Amberpet flyover on May 5. Kishan Reddy, who is also the Hyderabad MP, has been closely monitoring preparations for the inauguration of the ₹400-crore project.