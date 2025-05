Why No Bank Holidays in Telangana This May 2025?

According to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar, banks across the country will observe 13 holidays in May 2025. These include national holidays, weekends, and a few state-specific days off.

However, there are no official bank holidays in Telangana this month apart from the usual weekends.

Here’s the list of general bank closures in Telangana:

May 1 (Thursday) – Labour Day

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

May 11 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

May 18 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

May 24 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

Although Buddha Purnima falls on May 12 (Monday), it has not been declared a holiday in Telangana.

Regional Bank Holidays in Other States – May 2025

📅 May 7 (Wednesday) – Panchayat Election 2025

▸ Applies to: Guwahati

📅 May 9 (Friday) – Rabindranath Tagore’s Birthday

▸ Applies to: Kolkata

📅 May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

▸ Applies to: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar

📅 May 16 (Friday) – State Day

▸ Applies to: Gangtok

📅 May 26 (Monday) – Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday

▸ Applies to: Agartala

📅 May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

▸ Applies to: Shimla