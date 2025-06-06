Hyderabad Shocker: Running Car Catches Fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

In a shocking incident, a moving car caught fire on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon (June 6), triggering brief panic among commuters.

Fortunately, the passengers managed to safely exit the vehicle before the fire engulfed it. Passersby immediately alerted the Fire Department.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames. However, the car was completely gutted in the blaze.

The cause of the sudden fire is yet to be determined. The incident caused momentary panic among commuters and briefly disrupted traffic on the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge.

An iconic cable-stayed structure, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge connects Jubilee Hills and Madhapur. In addition to being a vital transport link, it has also become a major tourist attraction in Hyderabad.