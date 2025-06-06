Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, is one of the most revered festivals in the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide. Falling in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the profound act of devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was commanded by Allah to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

This year, Eid-ul-Adha is expected to be celebrated on June 7, although the exact date may vary depending on local moon sightings. As the second-holiest festival of the year for Muslims, Eid-ul-Adha is a time for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and generosity. It is a day when Muslims around the world come together to perform special prayers, share meals, and distribute meat to those in need, embodying the values of compassion, empathy, and community. Here are the wishes, greetings, messages, social media captions, and more to share with friends and family.

Quotes to Reflect on the True Meaning of Eid

"Eid is about living in obedience to the Divine and service to humankind."

"Eid teaches us that sacrifice will lead us to spirituality."

"Have a stronger faith than fears and louder actions than words."

"Eid is not merely ritual, but a celebration of community, mercy, and conviction."

"In a world separated by borders, let Eid bring us together in purpose and peace."

"As Americans and Muslims, we celebrate both our freedoms and our faith this Eid."

"The essence of Eid is sacrifice, faith, and love."

"May your trust and belief in Allah only continue to strengthen each day."

"Eid is a festival of joy, a time of bonding, and a time to recall Allah's grace."

"May this Eid bring with it a promise of better days with peace and harmony."

"Let's pray that we are given the strength to follow Allah like Prophet Ibrahim. "

"May your heart be open, your hands be generous, and your spirit be lifted on this Eid."

Wishes for a Joyous Eid

"Wishing you and your family a peaceful and fulfilling Eid-ul-Adha."

"May your Eid be filled with blessings and shared joy."

"Eid Mubarak! May this special day bring peace, happiness, and unlimited blessings to you and those you love."

"May your hearts be filled with thankfulness, your soul with tranquility, and your home with happiness."

This Eid, may your sacrifice be accepted and your duas answered.

"Wishing you a peaceful Eid with love, laughter, and sweet memories."

"Wishing you happiness, peace, and prosperity this Eid al-Adha."

"May this Eid fill your heart with joy and love and bring all the chances for achievement to you!"

"May Allah bless you with infinite blessings."

"May your religious faith and commitment to Allah be blessed with peace, happiness, and success today and forevermore."

"May Allah accept your Qurbani and grant you His divine mercy."

"Wishing you a holy Eid that will fill you with courage and strength to assist you in overcoming all the challenges in life!"

Messages to Send to Loved Ones

"Eid Mubarak from us to you! Sending you peace, happiness, and blessings galore this Eid."

"May the elegance of Eid warm your home and illuminate your way."

"Honour faith, love, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak 2025!"

"Wishing you and your family a peaceful and joyful Eid."

"May your Eid festivities be a time of happy reunions, sumptuous feasts, and memories to cherish all year."

"Eid Mubarak! May this Eid unite us in spirit, even if apart."

"Wishing you plates full of meat and prayers full of love, Eid Mubarak!"

"May your selfie game be strong and your biryani never-ending this Eid!"

"Let's slay in our traditional attire and feast on mutton."

"Smiles, food, and blessings – with you all. Happy Eid!"

"Eid al-Adha is about sacrifice, faith, and love, not just meat. Mubarak ho!"

"May your Qurbani be accepted and shower barakah in your life."

Greetings to Share on Social Media

"Eid Mubarak! May your day be filled with blessings, peace, and joy."

"Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2025! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments."

"Eid Mubarak to all the celebrations across the globe! May this Eid bring us together in brotherhood and peace."

"Wishing you a happy Eid filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. Eid Mubarak!"

"May your Eid be filled with prosperity, growth, and success."

"Warmest wishes to you and your family on this holy occasion. Eid Mubarak!"

"Eid Mubarak to you and your team—may this season usher in unity and growth."

"To peace, progress, and happiness this Eid and forever."

Instagram Posts

"Eid Mubarak! ????✨ May this holy day bring happiness, peace, and unlimited blessings to you and your loved ones. #EidUlAdha #EidMubarak"

"Wishing you a happy Eid full of love, laughter, and precious memories. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"May your Eid be filled with blessings and joy shared. ???? #EidUlAdha #Blessings"

"Eid is a day of happiness, a day of being together, and a day to recall Allah's blessings. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"May your heart be open wide, your hands be generous, and your spirit be lifted this Eid. ❤️ #EidUlAdha #EidMubarak"

"Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2025! Celebrate faith, love, and unity. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"Wishing you a peaceful and meaningful Eid-ul-Adha. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"Hope your Eid is filled with happy reunions, delectable food, and memories from that day last year remain long. ????"

"Wishing you full plates of meat and filled hearts of prayers, Eid Mubarak! ????️"

"Hope your selfie game is strong and your biryani supply is never-ending this Eid! ????"

"Let's slay in our traditional clothes and enjoy the mutton spread. ????"

"Smiles, food, and blessings – may you receive them all. Happy Eid! ????"

Social Media Captions

"Eid Mubarak to all our loved ones! ????✨ #EidUlAdha #EidMubarak"

"Wishing you a happy Eid filled with love, laughter, and fond memories. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"May your Eid be filled with blessings and shared happiness. ???? #EidUlAdha #Blessings"

"Celebrate faith, love, and togetherness this Eid. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"May your heart remain open, your hands liberal, and your spirit uplifted this Eid. ❤️ #EidUlAdha #EidMubarak

"Eid is a time of happiness, a time of unity, and a time to reflect on Allah's blessings. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"Wishing a peaceful and reflective Eid-ul-Adha. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"May your Eid holidays be happy with gathering and worship, tasty foods, and memories that long survive. ????"

"Eid Mubarak! ????✨ May peace, joy, and infinite blessings on this special day be yours and your family's."

"Wishing you plates full of meat and prayers full of heart—Eid Mubarak! ????️"

"Happy Eid everyone! Let's make this Eid one to remember! ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

"May your Eid be success, growth, and prosperity-filled. ???? #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha"

Also read: TG TET and AP DSC 2025 Exam Same Time: Dilemma for Teacher Aspirants