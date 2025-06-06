AP DSC 2025 and TG TET Exam Clash from June 18 to 30: Teacher Aspirants in Dilemma

A new problem has been faced by thousands of teacher candidates in the state. The Telangana TET will be conducted between June 18 and 30, while Andhra Pradesh DSC will be conducted between June 6 and 30. This clash has left hundreds of candidates who have applied for both examinations in a dilemma.

The problem is due to the fact that a few candidates have applied for the non-local quota of 20% in Andhra Pradesh, and nearly 7,000 Telangana candidates have applied for these seats. But since both exams are conducted on common dates, candidates are being made to opt for either one of the two.

The issue is most severe on specific dates, with both examinations competing on eight days. June 20 has also come to be a notably difficult date, where both TET Paper 1 and AP DSC SGT positions have examinations on the same day.

Candidates are now demanding the governments of the two states sit and sort out the matter so that no exams are conducted on the same date. If the dates cannot be altered, some candidates will have to forfeit one exam, with some opting to skip the TET exam, which is conducted twice a year, for the DSC, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The scenario spotlights the plight of teacher aspirants in the state. With both exams carrying serious consequences for their professional careers, the candidates are placed in a dilemma. The clash of the exam dates has only compounded their miseries. They have no option but to make a tough choice.

A Call for Action

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments should pay attention to the situation and try to resolve it. By scheduling the exams differently, they can ensure that the aspirants are not compelled to sacrifice one important exam for another. This will not only reduce the candidates' burden but also make the recruitment process just and transparent.

Conclusion

The coincidence of the Telangana TET and Andhra Pradesh DSC exams has put teacher aspirants in a tight spot. Since both exams hold important consequences for their profession, candidates are in a dilemma. It is the responsibility of the governments of both states to pay attention to the problem and come up with a solution beneficial to the candidates.