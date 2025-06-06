JNV Entrance Test 2025: Key Dates, Syllabus, and Preparation Tips

The School Education Department has released the official notification for Class 6 admissions into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the academic year 2026–27. Students belonging to the erstwhile Srikakulam district are eligible to apply online through the official portal — https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs — on or before July 29, 2025. The entrance exam is scheduled for December 13, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Check the eligibility criteria before applying:

Date of Birth: Students born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016 are eligible.

Class: The student must be currently studying in Class 5 during the academic year 2025–26.

Schooling: Must have studied Classes 3 and 4 in a recognised school for the last three academic years.

Reservation: Of the 80 total seats, 75 are reserved for rural students. Additional reservations apply for SC, ST, girls, and students with disabilities.

JNVST 2025 Entrance Exam Pattern

Total Marks: 100

Total Questions: 80 (Objective-type, multiple-choice)

Duration: 2 hours

Section-wise Breakdown:

Mental Ability: 40 questions – 50 marks

Arithmetic: 20 questions – 25 marks

Language: 20 questions – 25 marks

Facilities Offered at JNVs

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas provide top-quality free residential education from Class 6 to Class 12, following the CBSE curriculum. Students admitted into JNVs get access to:

Free hostel and meals

Smart classrooms and modern laboratories

Computer and science labs

Libraries and sports grounds

Yoga and physical education programs

Important Dates to Remember

Last Date to Apply: July 29, 2025

Entrance Exam Date: December 13, 2025

How to Prepare for JNV Entrance Exam

Students are encouraged to follow a structured study plan that includes:

Practising previous years’ question papers

Solving model tests regularly

Focusing on time management and conceptual clarity

This is a rare and valuable opportunity for talented students, especially from rural backgrounds, to access high-quality education and holistic development.