Hyderabad Set for Mega HMDA Land Auction in Kokapet, Moosapet: Full Details Inside

Hyderabad’s booming real estate sector turned out in strength at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)’s pre-bid meeting for the upcoming high-value e-auctions of land parcels in Kokapet and Moosapet, including marquee plots in Neopolis Phase-III and a premium Golden Mile Road parcel.

Held on Monday, November 17, at the T-Hub auditorium in Raidurgam, the session drew over 100 top developers, builders, corporates, and investors, reflecting the city’s growing appetite for high-value assets and confidence in its rapid urban expansion.

Top Officials and Developers Attend

Senior HMDA officials, including Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner & Estate Officer R. Upender Reddy, Chief Engineer Ravinder, Chief Planning Officer Ravinder Reddy, Deputy Collector Sudarshan, and Engineering Officers Appa Rao and Ravinder (Dy. EE), addressed the gathering and clarified key terms of the auction.

The meeting saw participation from several leading real estate giants, such as Godrej, Sattva, My Home Group, Brigade, GHR, Megha Engineering, and MSN, signaling strong industry interest in Neopolis Phase-III, which is being positioned as Hyderabad’s next major development milestone.

Neopolis Phase-III: Hyderabad’s New Landmark Zone

The HMDA is offering 44 acres of prime land across Kokapet and Moosapet, with e-auctions scheduled in phases between November 24 and December 5.

The star attraction is Neopolis Phase-III in Kokapet — a 27-acre flagship greenfield project spread across six premium parcels (Survey Nos. 239 & 240) in Gandipet mandal.

With unlimited FSI, no height restrictions (beyond AAI norms), and world-class infrastructure including 45-metre-wide arterial roads, a dedicated power substation, and a water reservoir, Neopolis plots are among the most coveted in Telangana’s property market.

Plot details (upset price: ₹99 crore/acre):

Plot 15: 4.03 acres

Plot 16: 5.03 acres

Plot 17: 4.59 acres

Plot 18: 5.31 acres

Plot 19: 4.00 acres

Plot 20: 4.04 acres

Notably, earlier phases of Neopolis began with upset prices of ₹35 crore per acre, but fetched bids between ₹60 crore and ₹100 crore, marking Kokapet’s dramatic rise into a ₹100-crore-per-acre zone.

Golden Mile & Moosapet Parcels Add to the Appeal

Complementing the Neopolis cluster is a 1.98-acre plot in Kokapet’s Golden Mile Layout (Survey Nos. 116 & 117), priced at ₹70 crore/acre. Located just minutes from the Financial District, this parcel is ideal for luxury residential or boutique commercial projects.

In Moosapet (Kukatpally mandal), HMDA has listed two large parcels near the Balanagar Y-Junction — one 11.48-acre and another 3.18-acre plot (Survey Nos. 121–141, 146, 147, 155–157), both with an upset price of ₹75 crore/acre.

E-Auction Schedule by MSTC Limited

Neopolis Plots: November 24, November 28, December 3

Golden Mile & Moosapet Plots: December 5

A uniform Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹5 crore per plot is applicable for all parcels, irrespective of acreage.

Telangana Eyes ₹5,000 Crore in Revenue

The Telangana government expects to generate around ₹5,000 crore from the upcoming auctions. However, with intense competition anticipated, the final bids could climb as high as ₹150 crore per acre.

Revenue from these auctions is expected to fund key urban initiatives — including infrastructure development, metro expansion, and flood-mitigation projects — providing a crucial boost to the state’s finances amid a ₹2.5 lakh crore annual budget.