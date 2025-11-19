N Bomma: YSRCP Slams Chandrababu Naidu in Sharp Social Media Attack

The YSR Congress Party has launched a fierce counter-attack against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), accusing him of orchestrating violence and targeting political opponents during his earlier tenures and present tenure.

While Naidu and his son Lokesh are resorting to Red Book Governance by arresting the opposition leaders, the YSRCP threw light on Naidu's past actions too.

Using hashtags such as #NBomma, #NaraHanthakuduCBN, and #SadistChandraBabu, the YSRCP accused that Naidu’s political rise was marked by intimidation, harassment, and alleged suppression of rivals. The party’s post referenced incidents from the past, asserting that several leaders suffered due to what it described as Naidu’s “ruthless” approach to consolidating power.

Right from NTR to Vangaveeti Ranga to YS Raja Reddy to YS Vivekananda Reddy, the list of Chandrababu & Co's victims goes on and on.

The YSRCP’s sharp remarks have sparked discussions on social media. YSRCP is rightly using digital platforms to counter Chandrababu Naidu and his coalition government.