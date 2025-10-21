Hyderabad Sadar Festival 2025: Yadavas Celebrate with Majestic Bulls from Haryana

Hyderabad is all set to witness the vibrant and energetic celebrations of the Sadar Festival, also known as Dunnapothula Panduga, today. This annual post-Diwali festival, celebrated with great zeal by the Yadava community, marks one of the city’s most unique cultural traditions where majestic buffaloes take centre stage in a grand procession filled with music, lights, and devotion.

Areas such as Khairatabad, Bowenpally, and Moosapet have been decked up for the celebrations. Massive bullock carts, decorative lights, and music systems have already arrived, turning these neighbourhoods into festive zones. The highlight of this year’s event will be the arrival of Murrah bulls from Haryana and Punjab, considered the pride of the Yadava community. These prized animals, known for their strength and beauty, have been groomed for weeks for the grand show.

According to organisers, the Sadar Festival is not just a celebration but also a tribute to the Yadavas’ agrarian heritage. The buffaloes are decorated with colourful ornaments, painted horns, and garlands, symbolising prosperity and pride. The processions will feature traditional drum beats (dappulu), folk songs, and dance performances, creating a carnival-like atmosphere that blends rural culture with urban excitement.

One of the star attractions this year is “Gholu-3”, a champion Murrah bull brought from Haryana. Known for his sheer size and elegance, Gholu-3 has already won accolades in several national livestock shows and is expected to draw massive crowds in Hyderabad.

Police and GHMC authorities have made special arrangements to manage the large gatherings, with traffic diversions and safety measures in place. Organisers have also urged attendees to cooperate with volunteers and avoid crowding near the animals.

Over the years, the Sadar Festival has transformed from a community gathering into a major cultural event that attracts tourists, politicians, and cultural enthusiasts from across Telangana. It reflects the strength, unity, and traditional values of the Yadava community; keeping alive a centuries-old tradition that continues to pulse with energy in modern-day Hyderabad.

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