Hyderabad Real Estate: Housing Plot Launches Fall 54% in 2024, Slips to Third Spot

Hyderabad has witnessed a significant slowdown in new residential plot launches, with numbers dropping by more than half in just one year. According to a report by property data analytics firm PropEquity, city-based real estate developers launched 20,902 residential plots in 2024, a steep 54% decline compared to 44,974 plots launched in 2023.

In 2023, Hyderabad topped the list of tier I and tier II cities in India for the highest number of residential plots launched. However, in 2024, it slipped to the third spot, behind Indore (26,538 units) and Chennai (22,745 units).

National Trends in Residential Plot Launches

The report highlighted that developers launched 4.7 lakh residential plots across the top 10 cities between 2022 and May 2025. Among these, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai were the only tier I cities to make it to the top 10 list, together accounting for 2.25 lakh plots (48% share). The top seven tier II cities supplied 2.43 lakh plots, contributing 52% to the overall supply.

In the first five months of 2025 alone, 45,591 plots were launched, which is 36% of the total supply seen in 2024.

Investors Flocking to Plots Post-Pandemic

Samir Jasuja, CEO of PropEquity, stated that the estimated launch value of residential plots across top tier I and tier II cities between 2022 and May 2025 has crossed ₹2.44 lakh crore.

“Residential plots have become a safe investment option post-pandemic due to their liquidity, faster appreciation, and the flexibility they offer for customising living spaces,” Jasuja explained.

He further noted that the plot market has attracted heightened interest from investors and developers since 2022. For developers, plots generate quick cash flows as they sell faster and require less upfront investment compared to apartments. This demand surge was particularly strong in tier II cities and major southern cities.

Market Outlook

Jasuja added that demand for apartments, floors, and villas has shown signs of weakness in the first half of 2025, which could lead to a stronger shift of investment towards plots in the coming months.