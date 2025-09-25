Hyderabad Rains Update: Telangana on Yellow Alert, Heavy Flooding Expected Sept 26

The Hyderabad Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Telangana on Thursday (September 25), forecasting light to moderate rains and thunderstorms across several districts.

Showers are expected in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kumaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

In Hyderabad, light rains are predicted from the afternoon of September 25 as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. North, East, and Central Telangana districts are expected to witness the first spell of torrential rains, followed by thunderstorms extending into western and southern parts of the state.

Weather officials warn that the peak impact of the depression will occur on September 26, bringing widespread heavy rain and potential waterlogging. Hyderabad is likely to experience moderate showers on the night of September 25, with moderate to heavy rains throughout September 26 and additional moderate showers on September 27.

Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official weather bulletins as the situation develops to ensure public safety and preparedness.