Hyderabad Rains: Telangana Braces For Thunderstorms, Flood Risk on Sept 26, 27

Heavy rains are forecast to continue across Telangana on Monday, September 22. According to the latest weather reports, several districts in north, central, west, and east Telangana are likely to experience moderate to heavy showers accompanied by intense thunderstorms from late afternoon through midnight.

Hyderabad, which is expected to remain dry through the first half of the day, may witness one or two spells of scattered moderate to heavy rain later in the evening. The alert follows a day of relentless downpours across the state on Sunday, September 21, when Yadadri–Bhongir, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Medchal, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar recorded some of the heaviest rainfall. Hyderabad city itself logged widespread showers, with Hayathnagar reporting an impressive 91.8 mm of rainfall.

The highest rainfall was measured in Atmakur, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, which received a massive 126.8 mm, followed closely by Devaruppula in Jangaon with 122.8 mm and Mogalamadka in Narayanpet at 109.5 mm. These heavy spells caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas, disrupting normal life.

Meteorologists have further warned of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that could intensify the monsoon activity. Telangana is likely to experience flooding rains between September 25 and 27, with the peak expected on September 26 and 27. Central Telangana, including Hyderabad, is at particular risk. Civic authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories as the situation evolves.