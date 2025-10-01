Hyderabad Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Telangana

Hyderabad woke up to a bright and sunny morning on Wednesday (October 1), but by afternoon, heavy rainfall dampened the festive spirit just a day ahead of Dussehra.

The showers, triggered by a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, lashed several parts of the city, causing inconvenience to commuters and last-minute festive shoppers.

According to weather experts, scattered rainfall is expected to continue in areas such as Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Miyapur, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Madhapur, Uppal, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Ameerpet and Sanathnagar for at least a couple of hours.

The sudden spell of rain caught many residents off guard, with traffic movement slowing down on major arterial roads.

Beyond Hyderabad, several districts including Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad also witnessed intense scattered showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across multiple districts such as Hyderabad, Jangaon, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while commuting, warning that rainfall could lead to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.