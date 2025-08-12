Hyderabad Rains: High Alert Issued, Police Urge Residents to Stay Indoors

The Hyderabad police have issued a public advisory warning residents about the likelihood of heavy rainfall across the city today. Citizens have been urged to return home by 3 p.m. and to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Employees have been advised to work from home to ensure safety.

According to weather forecasts, rainfall is expected to intensify between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., particularly in the northern and western circles of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Areas likely to be most affected include Raidurg, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Hitech City, Manikonda, Narsingi, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Khajaguda, Rajendranagar, and Bandlaguda Jagir. Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast for these localities tonight, August 11.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, warning of continuous heavy downpours until midnight, with rain likely to persist through August 17. From August 14 to 17, Hyderabad could receive 70–100 mm of rainfall per day, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

In the next three hours, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy districts are also expected to face severe cyclonic activity. Separate alerts indicate that thunderstorms may affect areas such as Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamaram, and Miyapur this evening, with rainfall between 25–45 mm in some pockets.

Several neighborhoods, including Tolichowki (Nadeem Colony, Shaikpet), Falaknuma (Al Jubail Colony), Madhapur (100-Feet Road), Ameerpet (Maitrivanam, Budhanagar), Manikonda, Jubilee Hills, and Khairatabad, remain vulnerable to waterlogging and traffic congestion, as they are known flood-prone zones during the monsoon.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather advisories.