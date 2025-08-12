One injured as armed robbers open fire at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) One person was injured as armed robbers opened fire on a jewellery shop in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The robbers resorted to firing when the employees of the Khazana jewellery showroom tried to resist their attempt to loot.

The incident occurred in the Chandanagar area under Cyberabad Police Station limits around 10.40 a.m.

Six men wearing masks entered the shop, threatened the staff with a gun and demanded the key to the locker.

When the assistant manager told them that the key was not with him, the robbers opened fire. The deputy manager sustained an injury on his leg and he was rushed to a hospital.

The robbers also opened fire to damage CCTV cameras, broke the glass shelves and looted some jewellery.

One of the employees had informed the police over the phone about the robbery attempt. On seeing the police approaching the shop, the offenders escaped on two-wheelers.

Police launched a hunt for the robbers. Ten teams have been constituted to trace the offenders. They were scanning CCTV footage in the area to gather clues.

Police officers were trying to identify the routes the offenders used to reach the shop and the direction in which they escaped after committing the offence. Checkpoints on the city outskirts were alerted to catch the offenders.

The daring robbery in broad daylight sent panic through the busy area. Police locked the shop and sealed off the area to launch an investigation.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty visited the shop. The Clues team also collected evidence from the spot.

The investigating officials were recording the statements of the employees as part of the investigation. They were gathering information about the physical appearance of the suspects, the dresses they wore and the language they spoke.

The robbers were believed to have opened two rounds from a pistol. Information was not immediately available about the value of the jewellery looted from the shop.

