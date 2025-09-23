Hyderabad Rains Alert: Thunderstorms to Continue Across Telangana

More heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is set to lash several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Tuesday (September 23).

According to weather forecasts, severe thunderstorms with intense downpours are likely in western districts such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, particularly from the afternoon until late night. The remaining districts of the state are also expected to witness scattered moderate thunderstorms during the day.

Scattered moderate to heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms likely to intensify in western parts of the city, especially by evening and night. The alert comes against the backdrop of a week of relentless downpours that have already disrupted daily life. On Tuesday, Banjara Hills recorded 106.3 mm of rainfall, closely followed by Khairatabad at 100.3 mm.

The intense rainfall continued late into the night, bringing the city to a standstill. Massive traffic congestion gripped the city as major roads were inundated. In some areas, traffic stretches extended up to 2 km. Highways leading to Vijayawada, Warangal, Mumbai, and Karimnagar experienced severe traffic jams. Commuters traveling on roads connecting the Assembly to Khairatabad, and Masab Tank to Mehdipatnam, were stranded for hours as flooded roads forced traffic to move at a snail's pace.

Several other districts too logged heavy rains ranging between 80 mm and 130 mm. Pamukunta in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri topped the charts with 127.8 mm, while Mallampalli in Mulugu recorded 107 mm. Athmakur in Hanumakonda and Narmetta in Jangaon also witnessed over 100 mm, highlighting the widespread nature of the spell.

In Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day alert for the city and its neighbourhood, warning of intense spells on Tuesday followed by light to moderate showers on Wednesday. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution during heavy rain spells.