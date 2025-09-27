Hyderabad Rains Alert: Telangana on Yellow Alert

As heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Telangana and Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Saturday (September 27).

Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanapet, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

According to weather experts, Saturday is likely to be the last day of low-pressure rains. Cold and gloomy weather has been forecast for September 27. In Hyderabad, very cool conditions are expected to prevail under overcast skies, with light rain and intermittent spells of moderate showers throughout the day.

Torrential rains in Vikarabad and Rangareddy have triggered massive flooding in the Musi River, severely inundating the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). The station has been temporarily shut, and diversions announced for buses arriving at and departing from the terminal.

As a result of the massive flooding, the lower Chaderghat Bridge, the newly constructed Moosarambagh Bridge, and Kulsumpura to Purana Pul to Jiyaguda road have been closed to traffic. Outflows from Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs—Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar—have reportedly reached about 32,000 cusecs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened an emergency review late Friday night, directing the police, GHMC, and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Authority (HYDRAA) to expedite rescue and evacuation efforts.

Residents of low-lying areas along the Musi were moved to rehabilitation centres as a precaution, while authorities continue to monitor the situation amid fears of further rainfall.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), GHMC stated that over 1,000 people have been shifted to relief centres equipped with food, drinking water, medical aid, and blankets.