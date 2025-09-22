Hyderabad Rains 2025: Bikes Washed Away in Jubilee Hills — GHMC Issues Alert

Hyderabad is grappling with heavy rainfall, causing widespread waterlogging and disruption across the city. Torrential downpours in Greater Hyderabad have created hazardous conditions for residents, particularly in low-lying areas. In a striking incident, several motorcycles parked in Krishnanagar B Block Gully near Jubilee Hills were reportedly washed away by the strong flow of rainwater.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory urging residents to exercise caution and avoid venturing into flooded streets. Vehicle owners are advised to relocate their two-wheelers and cars to safer areas to prevent damage.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to handle incidents of waterlogging and property damage. Residents can contact GHMC’s toll-free number 21111111 in case of urgent assistance.

Commuters are also warned about potential traffic disruptions due to waterlogged roads and are advised to plan their travel carefully. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and providing updates to ensure public safety.

With the rains expected to persist over the next few days, officials emphasize the need for vigilance and adherence to safety instructions to minimize risks. Citizens are urged to stay informed through weather updates and follow local guidelines to protect themselves and their property.