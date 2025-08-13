Hyderabad on Orange Alert: Heavy Rain Forecast For 36 Hours, IT Staff Told to Work From Home

The next 36 hours are crucial as Telangana is set to experience heavy to very heavy rains under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, forecasting “heavy to very heavy rains or thunderstorms with occasional intense spells” and a risk of flash floods.

Reports indicate that Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and several other districts could receive extremely heavy rainfall of up to 150–250 mm between 8 am on August 13 and 8 pm on August 14.

In Hyderabad city, heavy to very heavy rainfall, measuring up to 70–140 mm, is predicted from late afternoon on August 13 (Wednesday).

The northern and western parts of the city, including Medchal district and Cyberabad, are expected to be the worst affected.

In view of the forecast, Special Chief Secretary of IT, Electronics and Communications Department, Sanjay Kumar, has issued an advisory to all IT and ITES companies operating in Hyderabad and adjoining areas to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for all employees on August 13.

Companies have also been urged to issue internal advisories to staff regarding safe travel and emergency contact procedures.

Acting on inputs from the India Meteorological Department, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a high alert for the next 72 hours. During a review meeting, he directed all government departments to remain on 24x7 vigil to ensure public safety and minimize the impact of the downpour.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar has also placed irrigation officials on high alert and stressed the importance of continuous monitoring of reservoirs and ponds to prevent overflow.

Additionally, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority) has advised the public to limit travel during the heavy rains. Residents of low-lying areas have been urged to move to safer locations until the situation improves.