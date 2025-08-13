UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4534 SI Posts, Last Date September 11

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially started the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts. A total of 4,534 vacancies are on offer, with the online application window open from August 12 to September 11, 2025. The last date for fee submission is also September 11, while fee reconciliation can be done until September 13.

According to Board Chairperson and DGP S.B. Shiradkar, the vacancies include:

4,242 posts for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police)

135 posts for Platoon Commander (PAC)

60 posts for Platoon Commander (Special Security Force)

106 posts for Women Platoon Commanders in the PAC units of Lucknow, Badaun, and Gorakhpur

Special Age Relaxation

This year, all candidates will get a one-time three-year age relaxation in the upper age limit. This special provision was approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Age Relaxation for Recruitment) Rules, 1992, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the long gap since the last SI recruitment.

Application Process and Requirements

Before applying, candidates must complete One-Time Registration (OTR). During all stages of the selection process, biometric verification will be conducted, including photographs, fingerprints, and iris scans, using Aadhaar-based e-KYC. A live photograph of the applicant will also be captured during the application process.

The detailed recruitment notification and the online application link are available on the official website of the UPPRPB.