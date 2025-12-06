Hyderabad to Host Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 with Global Leaders

Hyderabad: Global leaders, top industrialists, experts from diverse sectors, and representatives of major international organisations from India and abroad will participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on December 8 and 9, the state government announced on Saturday.

The two-day mega summit will be hosted at the site earmarked for the proposed ‘Bharat Future City’ and will feature 27 high-level special panel discussions.

Key Focus Areas and Sectors

National and international delegates will deliver presentations on growth opportunities across multiple sectors, including:

Energy

Green mobility

Information Technology and Semiconductors

Health and Education

Tourism and Urban Infrastructure

Agriculture and Industry

Women Entrepreneurship

Gig Economy

Social Welfare

Startups

Global Organisations and Industry Giants to Participate

Representatives from leading international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and UNICEF will attend the summit.

Top industry and institutional participants include:

TERI, BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, O2 Power, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM, Safran, DRDO, Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, and Tata Realty.

Financial and corporate institutions taking part include Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS, and Taj Hotels, among others.

Sports and Film Industry Icons to Join Special Sessions

Prominent sports personalities such as PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta will attend a special session titled ‘Olympic Gold Quest’.

From the film and entertainment industry, SS Rajamouli, Riteish Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra will speak in a panel discussion on ‘Creative Century – Soft Power & Entertainment’.

Government Reviewing High-Level Arrangements

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana ministers and senior officials from all departments are closely coordinating arrangements to ensure a high-profile global event with world-class hospitality for delegates.

The state government said the summit is being organised “on par with the World Economic Forum (WEF)” held annually in Davos. The Chief Minister is personally reviewing the arrangements and conducting a series of meetings with officials to ensure foolproof security and logistics at the venue.

Vision Document to Be Unveiled on December 9

On the second day of the summit, December 9, the Telangana government will unveil its ambitious ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document’.

The vision document will outline a roadmap to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, with detailed plans covering investments, infrastructure, technology partnerships, innovations, and overall future development across all sectors.