UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Declared at upsssc.gov.in, Cut-Off and Scorecard Out

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Result 2025 on its official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the state-level screening test can now check and download their scorecards online using their application number and date of birth.

The UP PET 2025 examination was conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, in two shifts each day, with a total duration of two hours per shift. The exam serves as a qualifying test for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts under the Uttar Pradesh government.

How to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their result:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on the UP PET Result 2025 link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and captcha code

Submit the details to view the scorecard

Download and save the result for future reference

The scorecard displays important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

UPSSSC PET Cut-Off 2025 Also Released

Along with the result, UPSSSC has also published the category-wise PET Cut-Off 2025 in PDF format. The cut-off list has been released along with the scorecard and merit list, allowing candidates to check whether they have qualified for the next stage.

Candidates can download the cut-off PDF from the official website to know the minimum qualifying marks for their category.

What’s Next After Qualifying PET 2025?

Candidates who have cleared the PET 2025 will now be eligible to appear for main recruitment examinations for different government posts as notified by UPSSSC. The Commission has advised all qualified candidates to regularly check the official website for updates on upcoming recruitment notifications and exam schedules.