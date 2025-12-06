JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced: IIT Roorkee to Hold Test on May 17

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the date for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted on May 17, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple exam centers in India.

Only candidates who qualify in the JEE Main 2026 (Session 1 and Session 2) and meet the prescribed cutoff will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

According to the schedule released, the examination will be conducted in two compulsory papers:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The detailed notification and guidelines are available on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in

Key Highlights of JEE Advanced 2026

Here are the main details candidates should know about the upcoming exam:

Name of the Exam: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Conducting Institute: IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Medium of Exam: English and Hindi

English and Hindi Official Website: jeeadv.ac.in

jeeadv.ac.in Application Dates: To be announced soon

To be announced soon Number of Papers: Two (Paper 1 and Paper 2 – both compulsory)

Two (Paper 1 and Paper 2 – both compulsory) Duration: 3 hours per paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)

3 hours per paper (4 hours for PwD candidates) Marking Scheme: Includes full, partial, and zero marks depending on the type of question

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2026

Candidates planning to apply must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements prescribed by IIT Roorkee:

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2026 (based on merit) will be eligible to appear.

The candidate must be born on or after October 1, 2000.

A five-year age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The candidate must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or 2025.

Admission Through JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced is the gateway to undergraduate engineering programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The exam tests candidates on analytical, reasoning, and conceptual understanding in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in