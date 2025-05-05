Hyderabad Horror: Man Found Dead, Pet Husky Covered in Blood

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Madura Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Pavan Kumar, was discovered lying in his room with apparent dog bite marks. His pet dog, a husky, was found with blood on its mouth. The incident occurred on Sunday.

It is reported that Pavan’s flatmate, Sandeep, became concerned when Pavan did not respond to repeated knocks on the door. Sandeep alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and broke open the door. They found Pavan lying on the floor with injuries to his private parts and no detectable pulse. His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Quoting Madhura Nagar SI G. Shiva Shankar, Deccan Chronicle reported: “Sandeep was sleeping in the drawing room, as Pavan, who had a breathing problem, was recently discharged from a private hospital and was on a nebulizer.”

The exact cause of Pavan’s death will be determined by the post-mortem report, he added. As of now, a case under suspicious death has been booked.

A native of Andhra Pradesh, Pavan worked as a private cashier, while Sandeep is a realtor. According to reports, the two had been living in the same house for over five years.