Hyderabad: Heavy Rain Causes Kukatpally Drain Spill Thick Toxic Foam on Streets

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad for two days left behind a trail of foam on the streets of Shirdi Nagar and Dharani Nagar of Kukatpally on Wednesday.

A sewage drain in the locality has been discharging the foam for the last few years and due to heavy rains, it has now spilled over the streets of the nearby colonies. The sewage contains industrial waste and the foam was formed by the rainwater reacting to the chemicals waste from the industries which is released into the drain.

The city received no showers on Wednesday, however, the Met department has predicted light to moderate rains at several places in Telangana. According to the weatherman, the low pressure Bay of Bengal and its associated upper air circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and there is a trough extending from the North-East Bay of Bengal to Andhra Pradesh.

