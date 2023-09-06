BRS MLC Kavitha Asks Why Women's Reservation Bill Ignored in Sonia Gandhi’s Letter to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Hours after YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President YS Sharmila suggested BRS MLC K Kavitha to walk the talk over women representation in Telangana Assembly, the BRS MLC slammed the Congress Sonia Gandhi for not raising Women's Reservation Bill issue in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

In her letter to PM Modi, the Congress leader complained to the Prime Minister for listing the agenda for the special Parliament session. She also requested the Centre to add Manipur violence, inflation and other burning issues in the agenda for the session, scheduled to be convened from September 18 to 22.

Taking to Twitter, Kavitha expressed her dismay over not suggesting a discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Congress letter to PM Modi. She said she was ‘saddened’ to find that Sonia Gandhi ignored the Women’s Reservation Bill issue in her letter.

“Saddened to see that the urgency for discussing Women's Reservation Bill was completely ignored in Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji's letter to the Prime Minister.

Mrs. Gandhi Ji, the nation awaits your powerful advocacy for gender equality. In your letter to PM Modi, we find 9 crucial issues, but why not the #Women Reservation Bill? Isn't women's representation a national imperative,” Kavitha wrote in her tweet on social media platform X.

Earlier, Kavitha had appealed to political parties to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament. She wrote letters to the presidents of 47 political parties with representation in the Indian Parliament, urging them to unite and pass the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill.

