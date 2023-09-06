TDP’s Chandrababu Fears Arrest After AP CID Joins Probe in IT Scam

Anantapur: Stung by the Income Tax department's show-cause notices served to him over corruption charges and after the AP CID joined the probe, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that he could be arrested tomorrow by the police. The I-T department has asked the TDP chief to give an account of undisclosed income of Rs 118 crore.

The TDP leader voiced his apprehension that he may be arrested while addressing a gathering of teachers and journalists in Rayadurg on Wednesday. He also feared raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI as he is accused of receiving huge kickbacks amounting to Rs 118 crore from some infrastructure companies and diverting the public money through bogus contracts.

In 2019, Naidu had cried foul alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was harassing him and he could be arrested anytime soon. He had made the claim after the income tax officials raided the residence of his close aide CM Ramesh in Kadapa district. As the state is months away from the Assembly election, the opposition leader has once again started speaking about his arrest.

As the investigations found that the money trail reached Dubai and the connection between the I-T scam and the Skill Development Corporation scam is getting established, the TDP chief is fearing arrest by the police.

