AP Dy CM Satyanarayana Warns Nara Lokesh Against Making Provocative Speeches

Amaravati: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is making a deliberate attempt to instigate the party workers to attack the people through his inflammatory speeches during his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra in West Godavari, alleged Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Tadepalli camp office here, Satyanarayana warned the TDP leader against making provocative speeches to disturb the law and order situation in the district. Questioning Lokesh's strategy behind the mass contact campaign, the Deputy Chief Minister asked whether the TDP scion is undertaking the padayatra to know the people’s problem or to cause trouble for them.

Satyanarayana said after the padayatra of the TDP leader, the peace and tranquillity of places like Nallajerla, Mandalaparru and Bhimavaram has been shattered due to the provocation of Lokesh and on the contrary, a section of media is misleading its readers blaming the YSRCP workers for the chaos created by the TDP cadre. He warned that the government will do everything to maintain law and order in the region.

The police personnel were deployed to provide security for the padayatra but the TDP cadre is resorting to attacks on them, the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding the police officials would track down the anti-social elements in the padayatra and book them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Criticising the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, he said one after the other corrupt practices of the former chief minister are getting exposed in public and the TDP boss will soon go to jail. If Nara Lokesh continues to give provocative speeches, he will join his father in the prison, Satyanarayana added.

