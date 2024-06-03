Southwest monsoon arrives early in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) The southwest monsoon entered parts of Telangana on Monday, the met office said.

Monsoon has entered Nagarkurnool, Gadwal and Nalgonda districts of south Telangana and is advancing rapidly.

Usually, the monsoon enters Telangana in the second week of June but this time it has arrived early, providing much-needed respite to people from sweltering heat and raising hopes of a good crop among farmers.

Monsoon on Monday covered some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to cover entire Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and the rest of coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days.

Pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Telangana on Sunday night. Hyderabad and surrounding districts received light to moderate rains accompanied by gusty winds. The winds uprooted trees at few places, disrupting the electricity supply.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Telangana for the next five years.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre's head Dr K. Nagaratna said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour speed are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts on Monday.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal on Tuesday (June 4).

Thunderstorms with rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in almost all districts on Tuesday as well.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar on June 5.

Further, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal on June 6.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana on June 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.