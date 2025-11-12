Hyderabad Gets Colder! Doctors Warn of Flu Risk – Here’s How to Stay Safe This Winter

As winter settles over Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dry weather conditions across Telangana for the next seven days. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip by 2°C to 3°C below normal in several areas, especially during the early morning and late-night hours. With the mercury dropping, health experts are urging residents to stay alert against seasonal illnesses, particularly respiratory infections and flu.

The IMD’s warning of colder nights comes with an associated health risk — the increased spread of acute respiratory infections such as seasonal flu. This flu is a contagious respiratory illness marked by fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and general weakness. It spreads easily when an infected person coughs or sneezes, especially in crowded areas.

Health officials advise citizens showing mild flu symptoms to stay home, rest, and stay hydrated. Most people recover naturally within a week; however, elderly individuals, children under five, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, or heart conditions are at greater risk of severe illness.

Doctors recommend a few simple yet effective precautions to stay safe this winter:

Dress warmly: Wear layered clothing, especially during early mornings and evenings when the temperature drops significantly.

Wear layered clothing, especially during early mornings and evenings when the temperature drops significantly. Avoid exposure to cold air: Use scarves or masks to cover your nose and mouth when stepping outside.

Use scarves or masks to cover your nose and mouth when stepping outside. Maintain indoor warmth: Keep rooms adequately ventilated but ensure they remain warm and free of dampness.

Keep rooms adequately ventilated but ensure they remain warm and free of dampness. Stay hydrated and eat nutritious food: Soups, herbal teas, and vitamin-rich foods boost immunity.

Soups, herbal teas, and vitamin-rich foods boost immunity. Avoid crowded places if possible to reduce exposure to infections.

Get vaccinated for seasonal flu, especially for those in high-risk groups.

People experiencing warning signs like high fever, breathing difficulty, bluish lips or skin, blood in sputum, or altered behaviour should immediately visit the nearest government health facility without delay.

As Hyderabad embraces the winter chill, residents are reminded that small preventive steps can go a long way in keeping seasonal ailments at bay. Staying warm, cautious, and health-conscious will ensure a safe and comfortable winter season for everyone.