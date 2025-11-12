November 13 Bank Holiday or not?

As the month of November progresses, many have been wondering if November 13, 2025, is a bank holiday. However, as per the RBI official holiday calendar, Thursday, November 13, 2025, will be a regular working day for banks in India.

No national festivals, regional events, or special occasions are listed for this day. All public and private sector banks will function as usual and work according to their routine business timings. Banking operations such as cheque clearance, depositing and withdrawal of cash, and online transactions will function as usual.

Schools and Offices to Function Normally Also

Schools, government offices, and private organizations will also observe a regular working day on November 13. No Indian state or union territory has declared holidays on behalf of the government on this day. Employees and students are expected to attend their respective workplaces and institutions, following the usual weekday schedule.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in November 2025

While November 13 is not a holiday, the latter part of the month may see some holidays depending on various regional festivals and local events. These may include:

November 14th (Friday): Local holiday in parts of Hyderabad on account of counting day for Jubilee Hills bye-election.

Sunday, November 23: Regular Sunday holiday. November 30 (Sunday): Regular Sunday holiday. People who plan banking or official work can go ahead and continue their routine activities without any disruptions on November 13.

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