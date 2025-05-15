Hyderabad Fire: Inside the Robotic Firefighter Deployed in Afzalganj

In a significant technological advancement, a robotic firefighter was deployed in rescue operations in Hyderabad after a major fire broke out in a three-storey building in Afzalganj early on Thursday (May 15).

The fire started on the first floor and gradually engulfed the entire building. Nine people, including a months-old infant and another minor, were trapped inside. Six fire engines were dispatched to control the blaze, and a Bronto Skylift was used to rescue individuals stranded on the third floor. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

The robotic firefighter, unveiled by the Telangana government on April 15, 2025, during Fire Service Week, is a state-of-the-art machine named Rhyno Protect. Equipped with thermal imaging and remote operation capabilities, it is designed to function in extremely hazardous, fire-prone environments and can withstand temperatures up to 900°C. It supports human firefighters during particularly high-risk operations.

According to a PTI report, the robot was developed by France-based Shark Robotics and supplied by Mumbai-based Shree Lalitha, a company specializing in firefighting equipment.

Fitted with a 2,000-litre-per-minute water monitor with both fog and jet functions, the robot can also discharge foam, making it suitable for a variety of fire scenarios. It is equipped with two cameras—including a thermal camera—for remote navigation and identifying fire hotspots.

The robot also has a payload capacity of 500 kg, enabling it to assist in evacuation and transport during emergencies.

Reports indicate that the Telangana government acquired the Rhyno Protect for between ₹1.5 crore and ₹1.6 crore.



Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are among the other states that have deployed the Rhyno Protect in firefighting operations.

