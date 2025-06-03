Hyderabad Drug Bust: Constable From Andhra Pradesh Linked to ₹2 Crore Racket

In a shocking incident, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) busted an inter-state drug racket and identified a group of five individuals—including a constable from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh—as being involved in the case.

According to reports, the Cyberabad SOT conducted a raid near a hotel in Alvin Colony, Kukatpally, on Monday (June 2). During the raid, they apprehended four individuals and seized 840 grams of cocaine, ephedrine, and five mobile phones — all worth ₹2 crore.

It has been learned that the contraband was being transported from Addanki in Bapatla district to Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

While AP constable Gunasekhar (40) remains at large, his associates who were arrested have been identified as Unnam Surendra (31), an unemployed youth from Tirupati Rural; Donthireddy Haribabu Reddy (38), a contractor from Karlapalem Mandal in Bapatla district; Chegudu Mercy Margaret (34), a fast-food operator from Addanki mandal; Sheikh Mastanvali (40); and Devaraju Yesubabu (29).

Police revealed that the gang had been sourcing drugs from unidentified individuals and planning to sell them in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to apprehend Gunasekhar.