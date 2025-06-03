For Aditya Roy Kapur, everyday is a discovery while working with Anurag Basu

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming musical ‘Metro In Dino’, has shared his experience of working with filmmaker Anurag Basu.

The film marks Aditya’s 2nd collaboration with Anurag after ‘Ludo’. It was the freshness of the narrative and the uniqueness of the musical storytelling that drew him in. The actor found himself intrigued by the film’s attempt to blend conversations with music, a challenge he hadn't quite taken on before.

Sharing his experience of working with the director, Aditya said, “With Dada everything and everyday is a discovery, everyday is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable, you don’t know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that’s the most fun part of the process”.

He further mentioned, “I think with this project there is a musical element to it, one is trying to blend in music into the scene, in and out of the scene. So I think this was a new thing to try and figure out how to go from talking into singing and then back to talking. And how to kind of navigate that was challenging but also rewarding and that was a new thing for me”.

For him, the joy was in the unpredictability, both in Anurag Basu’s vision and in the musical rhythm of the film.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

‘Metro In Dino’ features music by Pritam, and marks another collaboration between the composer and Anurag after 5 years with ‘Ludo’ being their last collaborative venture. Anurag and Pritam first worked together in ‘Gangster’, the film featured chartbuster music though copied from different sources. But, the film marked the start of a long-standing collaboration between the composer and the director.

