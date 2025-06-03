Bihar Cabinet okays major decisions on education, urban development, women's safety

Patna, June 3 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved 47 key agendas spanning over urban development, education, social welfare, infrastructure, and administrative reforms.

This was the first cabinet meeting in about two weeks, and significant, given the wide-ranging decisions taken.

Under the Urban Development and Civic Infrastructure, Phulwari and Danapur Nagar Parishads have been upgraded to Municipal Corporations.

Major funding has been approved for water supply projects. For Ara, the Cabinet has approved Rs 138 crore, Rs 1,130 crore for Siwan, Rs 76 crore for Sasaram and Rs 497 crore for Aurangabad.

In the Education and Social Welfare Departments, the Cabinet has approved the Buxar-Rohtas Residential School.

Contract-based posts sanctioned for Bihar Jeevika Nidhi Credit Cooperative, nine posts of Krishi Seva (Agriculture Service) created, 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer approved and 190 posts in the Social Welfare Department.

The Cabinet has also approved two amendments, including Bihar Polytechnic Education Service Rules, 2025 and Bihar Engineering Education Service Rules, 2025.

The Bihar cabinet has also approved 38 posts of Assistant Land Property Officer and 15 clerk posts for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The cabinet has also approved the establishment of the District Organising Area Officer Office in every district, and a housing project for senior police officers in Chhajju Bagh, Patna.

It has also approved the dismissal of Jitendra Kumar, Drug Inspector, Patna-5 and Jatashankar Pandey, District Minority Officer, Jamui.

The state cabinet has approved the appointment of Protection Officers for victims of domestic violence.

Land in Naubatpur was granted to the Akshaya Patra Foundation (Bengaluru) to support mid-day meal services in schools.

Besides, the state cabinet has enhanced the pay scale for Central Prohibition Inspectors, Value Added Tax reduction on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to boost air connectivity and approved fire safety measures under the Building Construction Department.

The decisions come at a time of increasing scrutiny over state governance, especially around law and order and public service delivery.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.