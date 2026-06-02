Hyderabad Braces for Rain and Thunderstorms Till June 5

Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are likely to receive rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until June 5, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued yellow and orange alerts for different districts and advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity.

IMD said that Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and several other districts may experience light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and winds reaching 40-50 kmph over the next few days. Some northern districts could witness stronger winds of up to 60 kmph.

The rainfall is expected to bring relief from the intense summer heat that has affected Telangana in recent weeks. Weather officials have forecast a gradual drop in maximum temperatures as rain activity increases across the state.

For Hyderabad, IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of evening or night-time thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. Residents are advised to avoid open areas during lightning and stay updated with official weather alerts.

The weather department expects rain and thunderstorm activity to continue across Telangana through June 5, with isolated showers likely even beyond that period in some areas.