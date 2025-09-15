Hyderabad Braces For More Rains: Telangana on Yellow Alert

The Hyderabad Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Telangana on Monday, September 15, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall across several districts.

The alert, valid till 1 pm on Monday, covers Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, J Bhupalapally, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, and Warangal.

On Sunday, September 14, many parts of the state witnessed intense rainfall, with Narayanraopet in Siddipet district recording an extraordinary 245.5 mm—the highest in the state.

Hyderabad city also experienced a heavy downpour, with several areas registering rainfall in the range of 100 to 124 mm. Musheerabad was among the worst affected localities, recording 124 mm of rain within a few hours.

According to IMD officials, the rains are linked to the intensification of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring more showers to Telangana in the coming days.

While the state may experience relatively dry conditions until Monday afternoon, weather experts warn of powerful thunderstorms developing across West, Central, and East Telangana by evening.

Districts including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri, and Yadadri-Bhongir are likely to witness intense thunderstorms.

In Hyderabad, scattered but heavy evening showers accompanied by lightning are expected.