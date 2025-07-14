Hyderabad to Become India’s First 24/7 Economic Hub

In a significant move to transform Hyderabad into India’s first round-the-clock economic hub, the Telangana government is finalizing an ambitious Night-Time Economy (NTE) plan. This initiative is expected to significantly boost key sectors such as IT, healthcare, retail, tourism, and entertainment.

Comprehensive Framework for Hyderabad’s Night Economy

According to a report by The Times of India, the state government is designing a comprehensive framework to support and streamline night-time economic activities. Inspired by successful global models like Amsterdam’s “Night Mayor” system, the plan introduces several progressive measures:

Dedicated Governance Body : A specialized unit will oversee night-time operations across the city.

: A specialized unit will oversee night-time operations across the city. Digital Registry: A central digital platform will coordinate and monitor activities across NTE zones.

A central digital platform will coordinate and monitor activities across NTE zones. Designated NTE Zones: Specific areas in the city will be marked for night-time commercial operations.

Extended Business Hours for Key Zones

To support this initiative, the government plans to introduce flexible operating hours in prominent zones:

Retail & Commercial Areas (including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and major malls): Businesses can stay open until 2:30 AM.

Tourism & Recreation Hubs (such as Charminar, Necklace Road, and KBR Park): These locations will operate until 1:30 AM.

This move is expected to boost local tourism, provide more convenience to night-shift workers, and stimulate small businesses and nightlife culture.

Learning from the Past

In 2023, a similar attempt was made to allow 24/7 operations for shops and offices. However, the initiative hit roadblocks due to bureaucratic delays, particularly the need for mandatory police No-Objection Certificates (NoCs).

The current plan aims to address these challenges with streamlined interdepartmental coordination and a more business-friendly approach.

A Step Toward a Vibrant, Global City

If implemented successfully, Hyderabad's night-time economy could serve as a model for other Indian cities, promoting a safer, more vibrant urban environment that functions beyond traditional business hours.