Hyderabad-based doctor arrested, 53 grams cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh seized

A 34-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Hyderabad was arrested on charges of sourcing and consuming narcotics. The doctor has been identified as Namrata Chigurupati, a resident of Sheikhpet in Hyderabad.

According to police, she was addicted to cocaine and had been sourcing it from a Mumbai-based supplier, identified as Vansh Dhakkar.

She recently contacted Vansh via WhatsApp and placed an order for drugs worth Rs 5 lakh. Dr Namrata reportedly transferred the money online, following which the drugs were supposed to be delivered to her through Balakrishna alias Rampyar Ram (38). Balakrishna is a delivery agent working under Vansh.

Acting on a tip-off, Rayadurgam police arrested both Namrata and Balakrishna just when the drugs were being delivered.

Police seized 53 grams of cocaine, Rs 10,000 in cash, and two mobile phones from the suspects.

According to reports, Dr Namrata confessed to spending nearly Rs 70 lakh on narcotics over time.

Police have launched an investigation to find out whether a wider drug network is operating in the city.