May 12 Stock Market Holiday or not for Buddha Purnima?

While investors are looking forward to the opening of the Indian stock market on Monday, May 12, 2025, there is a burning question: will the market open on the day of Buddha Purnima? The answer is affirmative. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be open, and all the market operations will take place as usual.

Confirmation from the BSE Website

To avoid any confusion, the investors can cross-check the official list of stock market holidays for 2025 from the BSE website. By checking the "Trading Holidays" page, it is possible to verify that May 12, 2025, is not a trading holiday.

Stock Market Performance on May 9, 2025

On May 9, 2025, Friday, the benchmark indices of the stock market, Sensex and Nifty, suffered a drop of more than 1 percent. The Sensex plummeted 880.34 points or 1.10 percent to close at 79,454.47, and the NSE Nifty fell by 265.80 points or 1.10 percent to 24,008. Heavy losses in realty, financial, and utility stocks hurt the sentiments of the investors.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Investors must be aware of the following stock market holidays in 2025:

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21: Diwali

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

Market Movers

Some of the top market movers on May 9, 2025, were:

Titan Company rose by more than 4 percent after announcing a 13 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax.

Larsen & Toubro, which soared close to 4 percent following a 25 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax.

Gainers included Tata Motors, State Bank of India, and Asian Paints.

The losers, however, were ICICI Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, and Reliance Industries.

The May 12, 2025, operation of the Indian stock market gives the investor a chance to respond to developments in the market and revise the portfolio.

